Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > RBI indefinitely extends truncated bond, forex market hours

RBI indefinitely extends truncated bond, forex market hours

Hindu Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India has extended the truncated market hours for bond and foreign exchange markets, which were scheduled to end on Thursday, inde
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Doris Italian Market & Bakery is open and hiring [Video]

Doris Italian Market & Bakery is open and hiring

Doris Italian Market & Bakery have adjusted their hours to accommodate employees who have been working longer hours to keep up with customer demand.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FX_Trading_News

Forex Trading News RBI indefinitely extends truncated bond, #Forex #Market hours #forex #forextrading #currency #currencytrading… https://t.co/FyjBfSFse6 4 minutes ago