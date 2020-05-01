Puerto Rico to partially reopen despite coronavirus concerns Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is taking its first tentative steps in relaxing a nearly two-month lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, while health officials warn that the U.S. territory is relying on faulty statistics and has not yet seen its peak of cases.



Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced Thursday night that starting Monday, certain sectors including finance, construction and manufacturing will reopen. Other businesses also allowed to reopen on weekdays will include laundromats, moving services and those that repair elevators and air conditioning units. In mid to late March, the retail trade, barbershops and beauty salons will be allowed to operate.



However, the lockdown for everyone else was extended until May 25, with some exceptions. People will be allowed outside to run, bike and walk their dogs from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parks and beaches remain closed, and everyone except essential workers are ordered to stay inside from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



“We cannot forget that we’re facing a real emergency,” Vázquez said. “If there’s no need to leave your house, don’t.”



Puerto Rico has reported at least 92 deaths and more than 1,500 confirmed cases. However, the government is no longer sharing key statistics, including how many people have been tested. As of last week, Puerto Rico had the lowest per capita testing rate compared with any U.S. state, with some 12,000 people tested on an island of 3.2 million.



It’s an issue that worries Mónica Feliú-Mójer, spokeswoman for CienciaPR, a nonprofit group of Puerto Rican scientists who seek widespread testing.



“We don’t know where we stand with the infections and the pandemic,” she said in a phone interview. “Every day, we have less access to data.”



One of her biggest concerns is how the government...

