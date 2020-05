Angela Marreta @Chris52217334 Also try make similar masks https://t.co/UoLU4TSuEu 8 hours ago

Deirdre Fleming RT @SteveCCraig: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, highlighted in story below, is continuing to make and offer PPE face shields. School i… 17 hours ago

Steve Craig Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, highlighted in story below, is continuing to make and offer PPE face shields. S… https://t.co/XV0eM5Y0eR 18 hours ago

Women's Launch Pad RT @BrownWLC: Jayna Zweiman ‘01, co-founder of the Pussyhat Project and the Welcome Blanket, has started, Masks for Humanity. It connects p… 22 hours ago

JANET JOAN RICHARDSON - DELVECCHIO CHECK OUT E-BAY UNDER HAND MADE covid-19 FACE MASKS...YOU WILL FIND SEWING PATTERNS HOW TO DO IT YOURSELF OR ALREAD… https://t.co/6jBVHy3y5I 1 day ago

alejandrard I have been making mask in my downtine if you want to join me, go to Masks for Humanity is a hub that connects peop… https://t.co/QoL09uwmpz 2 days ago