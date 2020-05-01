Global  

Ryanair to cut 3,000 jobs as the coronavirus crisis drags on

Reuters Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Ryanair plans to cut 3,000 jobs and talk to Boeing about delaying plane deliveries as it does not expect European air traffic to recover fully from the coronavirus crisis until 2022, the Irish airline said on Friday,
