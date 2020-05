RkCsThakur RT @mygovindia: The first migrant labourers special train from Lingampalli to Hatia with 1225 migrant labourers was operated today.The labo… 5 minutes ago Narendra Modi Dhara Singh Choudhary Shramik special train 🚃 The first 'Shramik Special Train' left today from Lingampalli to Hatia with 1225 migrant l… https://t.co/iXBKQhJR7N 10 minutes ago Sukrit RT @TOIHyderabad: Migrant labourers from @IITHyderabad, who protested few days back against poor wages, were sent back to #Jharkhand at 5 a… 21 minutes ago King Jong Un How are they going to ensure that Migrants don't get down before designated stops to escape quarantine centres?… https://t.co/PKGSbBi4vO 29 minutes ago Pramod Kumar Behera The first migrant labourers special train from Lingampalli to Hatia with 1225 migrant labourers was operated today.… https://t.co/ZRP0UaypT4 29 minutes ago SACHIN MyGov Corona Newsdesk, [May 1, 2020 at 7:38 PM] The first migrant labourers special train from Lingampalli to Hatia… https://t.co/Z8MsQEnkJN 33 minutes ago Lakshya Patel A little late though .. but TELANGANA is the first state to carry migrant labourers via train from HYDERABAD to Hat… https://t.co/XQE1TBLkpn 34 minutes ago INFORMATION CENTER Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR https://t.co/nCtyD5bhhz 41 minutes ago