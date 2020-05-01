Famed economist David Rosenberg nailed the housing crash. Now he explains why this crisis won't end as quickly as it began, and shares an investing strategy for the next 3 years and beyond.
· David Rosenberg has laid out a vision of the coronavirus crisis for the next three years and beyond.
· The economist and founder of Rosenberg Research foresees a one- to three-year stretch of high unemployment and deflation in the US economy, followed by the return of inflation.
· Speaking on the MacroVoices podcast, he...