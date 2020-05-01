Global  

New Mexican restaurant opens in Southside

bizjournals Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
A new option for Mexican food has come to Southside. Grande Mexico has taken the place of Little India inside the Shell station at 2236 Highland Ave. S. Food options include a TexMex quick server menu with made-to-order items using fresh ingredients. Owners Kulsum and Rahim Budhwani changed their food concept over in late February. The 300-square-foot eatery, which has seating for 12, shares space with the Sneaky Pete's also located at the station near Bottega. "We did a non-scientific survey…
