Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus headlines: More malls, beaches reopening; Texas still lags in testing

Coronavirus headlines: More malls, beaches reopening; Texas still lags in testing

bizjournals Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for more coronavirus coverage from KHOU. Baybrook Mall, Deerbrook Mall, First Colony Mall, Willowbrook Mall and The Woodlands Mall will all reopen Tuesday, May 5. Those malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. A spokesperson for Brookfield Properties said have added hand-sanitizing stations for everyone and staff will do frequent cleanings. "We are working…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Beaches will stay open in San Diego County

Beaches will stay open in San Diego County 01:48

 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another testing site to open at NLV Walmart on Friday [Video]

Another testing site to open at NLV Walmart on Friday

Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open at another North Las Vegas Walmart. The site opens this Friday in the parking lot of the store near Lake Mead and Rancho. You must make an..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
Explainer: Why is the coronavirus so deadly? [Video]

Explainer: Why is the coronavirus so deadly?

TAIPEI — COVID-19 is an airborne disease that spreads in tiny droplets that contain the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2. When people inhale contaminated droplets, the virus enters into the nose..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus headlines: Harris County order extended; Strip club wins TRO; Beaches reopen

The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for more coronavirus coverage from KHOU. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has...
bizjournals

Coronavirus headlines: Mask order amended; Travel restrictions eased; Salons prepare to reopen

The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for more coronavirus coverage from KHOU. HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

HOUBizJournal

HOUBizJournal Many businesses — and beaches — begin reopening May 1. But is Texas ready? https://t.co/hvF9Bx0llM 6 days ago