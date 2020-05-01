Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Nextleaf Solutions issues shares under the Employee Equity Participation Plan implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Nextleaf Solutions issues shares under the Employee Equity Participation Plan implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Proactive Investors Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS), Canada's most innovative cannabis extractor, announced it has issued shares under the Employee Equity Participation Plan that it implemented on April 1 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to align the efforts and compensation of non-executive employees with the company's long-term business strategy. For the month of April, Nextleaf said it has issued an aggregate of 39,471 common shares at a price of $0.325 per share under the plan. READ: Nextleaf Solutions acquiree Nextleaf Labs signs cannabis extraction deal with Atlantic Canada producer In a statement, Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf commented: "The Plan is an opportunity for us to give our hardworking team a greater opportunity to share in the upside potential of OILS. “With our custom closed loop industrial-scale extraction plant commencing commercial production, and up to 25 metric tons of cannabis biomass under contract through Nextleaf Labs, it is a very exciting time for OILS.” He added: “I am proud of my team's participation in the Plan, their belief in the long-term opportunity at Nextleaf, and commitment to building Canada's most efficient cannabis refinery!" The group said the plan is fully voluntary and permits non-executive employees to receive common shares in the company in lieu of a portion of an employee's cash compensation. It allows the company to reduce the cash component of employee compensation and further align incentives across the team. Nextleaf’s industrial-scale extraction plant in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia has a design capacity to process 600 kg per day of dried cannabis biomass into refined oils. The company owns a portfolio of over 20 issued patents and 50 pending patents for the extraction, purification, and formulation of cannabinoids. It commercializes its patent portfolio through IP licensing, and supplying THC and CBD oils through Nextleaf Labs, a Health Canada licensed standard processor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Robert Redford Slams Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Robert Redford Slams Trump’s Coronavirus Response 00:41

 According to The Huff Post on Thursday NBC news published a "highly critical opinion piece" written by actor Robert Redford, and his son James Redford. In the piece, they call out President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. They believe that he failed “to act quickly and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Garcetti Names COVID Response Equity Chief To Address Virus's Disproportionate Impact [Video]

Coronavirus: Garcetti Names COVID Response Equity Chief To Address Virus's Disproportionate Impact

Mayor Eric Garcetti named Capri Maddox, executive director of the city's new Department of Civil and Human Rights, chief of COVID-19 Response Equity to focus on communities disproportionately affected..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:01Published
In Pandemic, Brands Tilt To Agility & Performance: Innovid’s Chalozin [Video]

In Pandemic, Brands Tilt To Agility & Performance: Innovid’s Chalozin

In the wreckage caused by COVID-19, marketers are having to think on their feet - but many of them don't have to move their feet at all. That is the conclusion of one video and connected TV advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Silvercorp Metals to buy Guyana Goldfields Inc, which runs Aurora gold mine, in C$105M deal

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NSYEAMERICAN:SVM) (TSX:SVM) revealed on Monday that it is acquiring mid-tier gold producer Guyana Goldfields Inc (TSE:GUY), which runs the...
Proactive Investors

Inside Amazon's coronavirus response: An exclusive interview with the executive in charge of employee health and safety (AMZN)

Inside Amazon's coronavirus response: An exclusive interview with the executive in charge of employee health and safety (AMZN)· Heather MacDougall, the vice president of worldwide workplace health and safety for Amazon, gave us an inside look at Amazon's response to the coronavirus...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this