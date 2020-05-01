Global  

Chick-fil-A experiments with meal kits

bizjournals Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Chick-fil-A is offering meal kits of its Chicken Parmesan dish at select locations beginning Monday, May 4, the restaurant chain announced Thursday. The ready-to-heat meals start at $14.99, offering a meal for two with chicken fillets, marinara sauce, Italian-style cheese and creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Customers can customize their order with grilled or spicy chicken. The kits are available at the drive-thru, via the chain's app or through its delivery partners, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Chick-fil-A…
 Chick-Fil-A is launching a new at-home meal kit for customers to buy and make at home. It's a chicken parmesean kit for 2 that costs $14.99.

