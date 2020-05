Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

U.S. workers at a handful of major companies started walking off the job Friday, protesting treatment during the outbreak of coronavirus. Warehouse workers and grocery employees at Amazon and its subsidiary Whole Foods and gig workers for Instacart and Target-owned Shipt are banding together for the protest on May Day, or International Workers Day.