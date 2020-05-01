Homebuilder Bob Marini Sr. dies at age 74
|
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Bob Marini Jr. remembers the day about 40 years ago when he stood in line with his family at Arby's at Westgate Plaza in Albany. His father, Bob Marini Sr., saw a homeless man in front of them order the only thing he could afford, a cup of coffee. The elder Marini, known to family and friends as "Senior," offered to buy the man a meal even though times were tough in his homebuilding business. "I said, 'Why did you do that?'" Marini Jr. recalled. "He said, 'That guy needed it more than you did.'…