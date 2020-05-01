Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Indiana governor rolls out aggressive reopening plan for economy

Indiana governor rolls out aggressive reopening plan for economy

bizjournals Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday outlined a multistage plan that he hopes will reopen the state at or near full capacity by July 4.  The state has been in stage one since March, and the reopening plan starts Monday with the implementation of stage two. In that stage, Holcomb will lift restrictions on nonessential travel and allow social gatherings of up to 25 people, so long as they follow CDC and social distancing guidelines.  State government offices also will open for limited interaction,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Gov. Abbott Defends Plan To Reopen Businesses Amid Criticism From Democrats, Some Conservatives

Gov. Abbott Defends Plan To Reopen Businesses Amid Criticism From Democrats, Some Conservatives 10:54

 Governor Greg Abbott defended his decision to gradually reopen businesses starting Friday amid criticism by Democrats and some Conservatives.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Ron DeSantis in 'discussions' to add Palm Beach County to Florida's reopening plan [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis in 'discussions' to add Palm Beach County to Florida's reopening plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's in "discussions" with local officials to add Palm Beach County to Phase One of the state's reopening plan.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:48Published
Commissioners want Palm Beach County added to Florida's reopening plan [Video]

Commissioners want Palm Beach County added to Florida's reopening plan

A trio of commissioners want Palm Beach County added to Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopening plan for the state of Florida. Currently, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are excluded from all areas..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

What Inslee’s 4-phase plan to reopen Washington’s economy means for your life

Gov. Jay Inslee has released a four-phase plan to guide the reopening of Washington's economy and amenities. Here's an estimate of when things will start to open...
Seattle Times

Kansas legislator releases purported copy of Kelly’s re-opening plan

State Rep. Stephen Owens on Thursday leaked a document purported to be Kansas' reopening plan hours before Gov. Laura Kelly’s planned release of the...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday outlined a four-stage plan that he hopes will reopen the state at or near full… https://t.co/v3a0gey4pz 4 days ago

JC_Mallory

Jeff Mallory RT @BFLouisville: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday outlined a four-stage plan that he hopes will reopen the state at or near full capaci… 6 days ago

BFLouisville

Business First Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday outlined a four-stage plan that he hopes will reopen the state at or near full… https://t.co/1AoVGQVHYf 6 days ago

BFLouHaley

Haley Cawthon RT @BFLouMarty: Indiana governor rolls out aggressive reopening plan for economy https://t.co/7B8yxZBcay via @BFLouisville 6 days ago

TimesKentucky

The Kentucky Times Indiana governor rolls out aggressive reopening plan for economy https://t.co/oUqXcDNaDj 6 days ago

BFLouMarty

Marty Finley Indiana governor rolls out aggressive reopening plan for economy https://t.co/7B8yxZBcay via @BFLouisville 6 days ago