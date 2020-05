Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Thousands of foreign workers overseas are getting $1,200 stimulus checks due to a glitch in an IRS system.

· One tax expert says the mistake was likely prompted by the wrong tax forms being used by temporary workers.

· There are also reports of deceased people receiving stimulus checks in the US.

