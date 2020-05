Rob Bankruptcy Guru RT @WSJBankruptcy: J.Crew, which has struggled in recent years with fashion missteps and its debt load, is preparing to file for bankruptcy… 44 minutes ago Nyn Vasquez RT @SteveRattner: JC Penney, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and now J Crew among the many co's headed into bankruptcy. Lots more to come. Recovery go… 1 hour ago Nyn Vasquez RT @WSJ: Breaking: J. Crew is preparing to file for bankruptcy. It's one of several high-profile U.S. chains on the verge of unraveling dur… 1 hour ago WSJ Pro Bankruptcy J.Crew, which has struggled in recent years with fashion missteps and its debt load, is preparing to file for bankr… https://t.co/C1KBTCSKoz 2 hours ago Michael Martinez Apparently I wasn't hitting up J.Crew enough. https://t.co/lk5t1m7CjZ 4 hours ago Margaret Schmidt 2009 me would not have believed this was possible https://t.co/VV9BSUf7Rt 4 hours ago Newslit Newslit daily 🗞️ – Fri, May 1 edition: 👀 Which emerging markets are in most financial peril? 🔻 J.Crew Prepares t… https://t.co/EsWDr7nK4N 4 hours ago Tom Scott J.Crew was struggling before Covid-19, but sadly this may be the death blow for a hugely iconic brand. #covid19… https://t.co/9ax6vQS7Kc 5 hours ago