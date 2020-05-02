Gilead's Remdesivir Becomes 1st Drug Allowed For Emergency Use For COVID-19

Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 hours ago US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients 02:47 The US has allowed the emergency use of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 based on early clinical data that shows it helps coronavirus disease patients recover faster. The antiviral drug remdesivir is made by Gilead Sciences and is the world’s first drug approved based on...