Gilead's Remdesivir Becomes 1st Drug Allowed For Emergency Use For COVID-19
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () The FDA has issued emergency use authorization for Gilead Science Inc's (GILD) antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.
The US has allowed the emergency use of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 based on early clinical data that shows it helps coronavirus disease patients recover faster. The antiviral drug remdesivir is made by Gilead Sciences and is the world’s first drug approved based on...
Gilead Sciences Inc. Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said there are more than 50,000 courses of the company's experimental Covid-19 therapy, packed in vials...