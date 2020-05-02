Hawaiian Airlines joins other major U.S. carriers in requiring passengers to wear face masks

Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Major U.S. air carriers, including Hawaiian Airlines, will soon require passengers to wear face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. JetBlue announced its new policy on Wednesday, with American, Delta, and United following suit on Thursday. Hawaiian, Southwest and Alaska announced similar requirements on Friday. Hawaiian Airlines also detailed other new procedures on Friday, including implementing social distancing measures at check-in, boarding and during the flight. “Taking… 👓 View full article

