Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hawaiian Airlines joins other major U.S. carriers in requiring passengers to wear face masks

Hawaiian Airlines joins other major U.S. carriers in requiring passengers to wear face masks

bizjournals Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Major U.S. air carriers, including Hawaiian Airlines, will soon require passengers to wear face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. JetBlue announced its new policy on Wednesday, with American, Delta, and United following suit on Thursday. Hawaiian, Southwest and Alaska announced similar requirements on Friday. Hawaiian Airlines also detailed other new procedures on Friday, including implementing social distancing measures at check-in, boarding and during the flight. “Taking…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Major Airlines Are Requiring Passengers To Wear Masks

Major Airlines Are Requiring Passengers To Wear Masks 00:32

 Major airlines have said they now require all passengers to wear face masks. According to Business Insider, American Airlines, Delta, and United made the announcement this week. Other US airlines are also adopting the policy, describing it as a way to protect passengers and crewmembers. The new rules...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Updates: Delta Joins Other Major Airlines In Requiring Face Masks For All Passengers [Video]

Coronavirus Updates: Delta Joins Other Major Airlines In Requiring Face Masks For All Passengers

Airlines are making moves to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 on flights. (0:25) WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:24Published
3 Airlines To Require Passengers To Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

3 Airlines To Require Passengers To Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic

Fort Worth-based American Airlines will soon require all passengers to wear a face covering (or mask) while on board planes starting Monday, May 11.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Passengers must wear face masks as Wizz Air resumes Luton flights

Wizz Air will resume some flights from Luton airport on Friday with passengers required to wear face masks.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNYTimes.comNewsyCBC.cabizjournals

The new normal? US airlines announce requirements for passengers to wear face masks

Beginning Monday, Delta, United and JetBlue will require passengers to wear face coverings. Alaska will do so beginning May 11.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this