Russia reports spike in virus cases as others ease controls

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Russia reported its highest one-day jump in new coronavirus infections as some other countries and U.S. states where numbers of cases are stabilizing allowed businesses and public activities to reopen.

China, where the pandemic began in December, reported a single new infection Saturday, extending a steady decline in confirmed cases. The country has allowed factories and some other businesses to resume work, along with some tourist spots for this weekend’s May Day holiday.

South Korea reported six new cases on Saturday, none of them in the hard-hit city of Daegu in the southeast. Authorities are easing anti-virus controls and shifting emphasis to reducing the economic shock.

Russia’s government reported 7,933 new cases on Friday, raising its total to 114,431. The true number is believed to be higher because not everyone is tested and Russian tests are reported to be only 70% to 80% accurate.

At least five Russian regions reported a surge of pneumonia cases. In Moscow, which accounts for half of all virus cases, all respiratory infections are likely to be caused by the coronavirus, according to the public health agency.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced he tested positive and would temporarily stop running the Cabinet. The construction minister and his deputy also have tested positive.

Also Friday, the first drug shown to help fight the disease received emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a study, remdesivir shortened patients’ recovery time from 15 days to 11 on average and may have reduced deaths.

The virus has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide, including more than 64,000 in the United States and more than 20,000 each in Italy, Britain, France and Spain. Health experts warn a second...
