The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the banking licence of CKP Co-operative Bank, to carry on banking business, as its financial position has become highly adverse and unsustainable, RBI said in a statement on Saturday. Accordingly, the RBI took the decision on April 28 which came into effect at the close of business hours on April 30.