DMK president accuses of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of conflict of interest

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News



AS INDIA ON MONDAY REPORTED 109 DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, WITH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES RISING TO 4067. THE UNION CABINET CHAIRED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON MONDAY CLEARED AN ORDINANCE TO SLASH.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:37 Published on April 6, 2020 Covid-19: Kejriwal briefs on essential supplies, e-pass amid nationwide lockdown



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and others to discuss over coronavirus crisis. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:36 Published on March 25, 2020

Tweets about this