Telefónica confirms talks with Liberty Global to merge O2, Virgin Media

Proactive Investors Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Telecommunications giants Telefónica confirmed on Monday it is in talks with Liberty Global PLC (NASDA:LBTYA) to merge their British arms, O2 and Virgin Media. The Spanish firm said in a statement they are still at the negotiation phase and it cannot guarantee whether the transaction will go through. Telefónica has been considering options for O2, which generated €7bn in revenue last year, since 2016, when European antitrust regulators blocked a £10bn takeover by Three UK, The New York Times reported. Analysts at Deutsche Bank said the deal could help Telefónica to reduce net debt and generate more dividends.
