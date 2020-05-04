Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > It’s official: U.S. mortgage rates fall to all-time lows

It’s official: U.S. mortgage rates fall to all-time lows

bizjournals Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates continue to plummet and have reached their all-time low marks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.23 percent for the week ending April 30 — down from 3.33 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.14 percent. The latest mortgage rate is the lowest recorded since Freddie Mac began tracking in 1971. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The size and depth of the secondary mortgage market…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCBI - Published
News video: JTS Mortgage Minute 05/05/20 - Be Prepared

JTS Mortgage Minute 05/05/20 - Be Prepared

 Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals informs us that, although the housing market has faced its greatest challenge the past couple of months during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon such as the stabilization of mortgage rates. Jeff also gives tips on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Now is a good time to research lower interest rates [Video]

Now is a good time to research lower interest rates

Now is a good time to research lower interest rates

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:24Published
Should You Refinance Your Mortgage? [Video]

Should You Refinance Your Mortgage?

When low interest rates are on offer, it’s a good time to ask, ‘should i refinance my current mortgage?’ PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some things you need to think about before starting that..

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. mortgage rates nudge up, remain near historic lows

U.S. mortgage rates increased modestly this week, and still hover near their historically low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate...
bizjournals

US mortgage rates at all-time lows; 30-year loan at 3.23%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates tumbled to all-time lows this week as the economy and housing market continued to reel from the business and social...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this