It’s official: U.S. mortgage rates fall to all-time lows
Monday, 4 May 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates continue to plummet and have reached their all-time low marks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.23 percent for the week ending April 30 — down from 3.33 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.14 percent. The latest mortgage rate is the lowest recorded since Freddie Mac began tracking in 1971. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The size and depth of the secondary mortgage market…
Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals informs us that, although the housing market has faced its greatest challenge the past couple of months during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon such as the stabilization of mortgage rates. Jeff also gives tips on...