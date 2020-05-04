Global  

Bond king Jeff Gundlach says Warren Buffett's ditching of US airline stocks is a 'big deal' and means the 'genie is not going back in the bottle'

Business Insider Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Bond king Jeff Gundlach says Warren Buffett's ditching of US airline stocks is a 'big deal' and means the 'genie is not going back in the bottle'· *The billionaire bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach said Warren Buffett's ditching his entire stakes in US airlines corroborates the "economic genie is not going back in the bottle" thesis. *
· *In a tweet Sunday, Gundlach said the airline bail is "a big deal" and related it to Buffett's doubling down on bank stocks during the...
