Spirit Airlines to require passengers to wear face masks

bizjournals Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Spirit Airlines will require all passengers and employees to wear face masks starting May 11, according to a Sunday announcement from the Miramar-based discount airline. The announcement follows similar mandates instituted in recent days by U.S. airlines including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Frontier Airlines and others. Spirit is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendations on cloth masks, which it says could help slow the spread of the…
