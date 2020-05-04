Global  

'Big 4' airline stocks plummet after Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway dumped them in April

Business Insider Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
'Big 4' airline stocks plummet after Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway dumped them in April· *The "big four" US airline stocks plummeted as much as 10% in pre-market trading on Monday.*
· *Warren Buffett sold his roughly 10% stakes in American, Delta, United, and Southwest in April, he revealed during Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.*
· *"Our airline position was a mistake," the famed investor...
News video: Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Has Sold Its Airline Stocks

Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Has Sold Its Airline Stocks 00:20

 Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway has sold its stake in the big four U.S. airlines: United, American, Southwest, and Delta. The investment was worth more than $4 billion, and Buffett said the coronavirus is the reason the firm divested its position in the industry.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ditched the 'big four' airline stocks in April, driving $6.1 billion in stock sales

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ditched the 'big four' airline stocks in April, driving $6.1 billion in stock sales· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold the "big four" airline stocks in April, the famed investor revealed at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on...
Business Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has likely plowed billions into stocks and buybacks, investor Bill Ackman predicts

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has likely plowed billions into stocks and buybacks, investor Bill Ackman predicts· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may have spent billions on share buybacks and other stocks during the market meltdown, hedge fund chief Bill Ackman said...
Business Insider


