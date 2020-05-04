'Big 4' airline stocks plummet after Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway dumped them in April

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· *The "big four" US airline stocks plummeted as much as 10% in pre-market trading on Monday.*

· *Warren Buffett sold his roughly 10% stakes in American, Delta, United, and Southwest in April, he revealed during Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.*

