'Big 4' airline stocks plummet after Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway dumped them in April
Monday, 4 May 2020 () · *The "big four" US airline stocks plummeted as much as 10% in pre-market trading on Monday.*
· *Warren Buffett sold his roughly 10% stakes in American, Delta, United, and Southwest in April, he revealed during Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.*
· *"Our airline position was a mistake," the famed investor...
Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway has sold its stake in the big four U.S. airlines: United, American, Southwest, and Delta. The investment was worth more than $4 billion, and Buffett said the coronavirus is the reason the firm divested its position in the industry.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO hosted the virtual event and answers questioned posed by..