iChente (82%) Heard we getting a second stimulus check 👀 unlike some ppl I actually used the first one for bills since I was quar… https://t.co/pOEyUdzENL 37 minutes ago shevirat ha-kelim RT @Jorge_Cabrera33: Just used stimulus check to pay for my DACA renewal. M*GA Twitter about to big mad.. 44 minutes ago Dj Renaissance P RT this post if you used your stimulus check 2 invest in your business or credit 1 hour ago jigga . RT @Joli_fab: I used up my stimulus check weeks ago, any proposal on that? 1 hour ago Patricia Leigh Remmert RT @LeighRemmert: Check out Royal Doulton Rooster Salt And Pepper Shakers Used With A Box https://t.co/CM48kCnDyr @eBay Stimulus Check! 1 hour ago Fab💋 I used up my stimulus check weeks ago, any proposal on that? https://t.co/DgnYf1S2CO 2 hours ago Michelle Elfant What good is a stimulus check doing to do it the company the person used to work for goes out of business and isn’t… https://t.co/8Eim1V8f28 2 hours ago Edwina Hall RT @CNN: This high school math teacher used $600 from his stimulus check to pay the utility bills for three of his students. And he's donat… 2 hours ago