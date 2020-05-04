Legendary billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman breaks down his 3-part investing methodology — and makes a case for 'a really cheap, interesting stock run by the best investor in the world'
|
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
· Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, needs a company to check three boxes before he even considers an investment.
· If a business meets his criteria, Ackman then compares the price the stock is trading at to his interpretation of intrinsic value.
· He also breaks down why...