Ⓐmar RT @AP: The company that owns J.Crew is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the falloff in economic activity hammers the retail sector. The… 20 seconds ago ModernFurnishn RT @MorningEdition: J.Crew has filed for bankruptcy — possibly the first of several retailers to crumble during the coronavirus pandemic. h… 22 seconds ago Jacob RT @theprophetpizza: the reason behind J. Crew's bankruptcy filing is simple: people either want to pay $1,000 for a garment, or they wanna… 56 seconds ago Rose RT @FOXLA: The owner of J.Crew is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just over three months after the first person in the U.S. tested positiv… 3 minutes ago Maine Public J.Crew Bankruptcy Filing May Not Be The Last For Retailers Slammed By Pandemic https://t.co/1WOHoopsSF https://t.co/qyEi8wXnod 3 minutes ago Ria Renouf 🏵️🌺 RT @NEWS1130: The owner of J.Crew is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, two months after the first person in New York tested positive for CO… 3 minutes ago grace j crew filing for bankruptcy, let's get some sales 5 minutes ago Philadelphia Patch Philadelphia J.Crew In Danger Amid Bankruptcy Filing https://t.co/7zMArYkpxy https://t.co/UUopdzTHxG 5 minutes ago