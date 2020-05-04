Global  

J.Crew Bankruptcy Filing May Not Be The Last For Retailers Slammed By Pandemic

NPR Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
The clothing retailer's troubles predate the health crisis. Other stores, like J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, are also struggling to survive extended closures.
News video: J.Crew Reportedly Preparing for Bankruptcy Filing

J.Crew Reportedly Preparing for Bankruptcy Filing 00:18

 According to CNBC, J.Crew is preparing to file for bankruptcy but plans have not been finalized. The retailer is looking to secure $400 million to fund operations.

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus [Video]

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus The decision to file for Chapter 11 protection in federal bankruptcy court was reached on Sunday night. Company control..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
JCPenney Is Looking To File For Bankruptcy [Video]

JCPenney Is Looking To File For Bankruptcy

Business Insider reports that JCPenney is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection. The bankruptcy comes as US retail sales hit a record-breaking low. Retail sales dropped a whopping..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published

J. Crew store closings possible as retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The J. Crew Group announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as coronavirus batters retailers shut down due to the pandemic.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.com

[Update: Reopening plans] Best Buy closing all stores, shifting to curbside pickup due to COVID-19

Best Buy is the latest retailer to announce that it is closing all stores due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company will instead offer curbside pickup and...
9to5Mac


