St. Louis County executive says no specific date for reopening yet

bizjournals Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis are not ready to reopen while most of the state begins the first phase of the reopening plan. County Executive Sam Page said during a Monday briefing that he’s not ready to settle on a specific date to end the county’s stay-at-home order. However, he said he is working with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on a timeline. “Our goal is to have a timeline by mid-week with guidance for businesses, as well. It’s too early today to pick a date and start…
