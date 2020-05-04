5 things to know: Don't forget to celebrate 'Star Wars' Day
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Welcome to another workweek, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Happy 'Star Wars' Day Quick, grab your lightsaber. It's "Star Wars" Day. (May the Fourth ... get it?) While I confess I've fallen asleep during the majority of "Star Wars" films, I do know that they focus on an alternate universe. Which, is seems, is how I've grown to characterize my daily existence. I didn't exercise enough over the weekend, and spent entirely too long researching meditation apps on my smartphone.…
10 Facts About the 'Star Wars' Universe for May the 4th 'Star Wars' Day is upon us. To celebrate, here are
10 facts you may not have known about the franchise. 1. Orson Welles was almost
Darth Vader,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published