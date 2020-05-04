Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 5 things to know: Don't forget to celebrate 'Star Wars' Day

5 things to know: Don't forget to celebrate 'Star Wars' Day

bizjournals Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Welcome to another workweek, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Happy 'Star Wars' Day Quick, grab your lightsaber. It's "Star Wars" Day. (May the Fourth ... get it?) While I confess I've fallen asleep during the majority of "Star Wars" films, I do know that they focus on an alternate universe. Which, is seems, is how I've grown to characterize my daily existence. I didn't exercise enough over the weekend, and spent entirely too long researching meditation apps on my smartphone.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 10 facts about the 'Star Wars' Universe for May the 4th

10 facts about the 'Star Wars' Universe for May the 4th 01:21

 'Star Wars' Day is upon us. To celebrate, here are 10 facts you may not have known about the franchise.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coming to Disney+ May 2020 [Video]

Coming to Disney+ May 2020

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May 2020! May 1 - Awesome Animals (Season 1) May 1 - Car S.O.S. (Seasons 1-7) May 1 - Birth of Europe (Season 1) May 1 - Bride Of Boogedy May 1 - Buried..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:18Published
10 Facts About the 'Star Wars' Universe for May the 4th [Video]

10 Facts About the 'Star Wars' Universe for May the 4th

10 Facts About the 'Star Wars' Universe for May the 4th 'Star Wars' Day is upon us. To celebrate, here are 10 facts you may not have known about the franchise. 1. Orson Welles was almost Darth Vader,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear arguments by phone, airline travel, Star Wars Day: 5 things to know Monday

The Supreme Court will hold telephone hearings, it's 'Star Wars Day' and more things to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business InsiderDaily Record

Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie

Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars moviePhoto by Toni Anne Barson / WireImage Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie for theatrical release, Disney announced today. It won’t...
The Verge Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this

IsxlateYxurself

⸸ Steven ⸸ RT @leefreshle: To my next partner I’ll do everything to make you happy I’ll send you random hand-written letters to let you know how s… 1 minute ago

syazwanihsshm

nio. RT @frhnpaann: Whatever is worrying you right now, forget about it. Take a deep breath, stay positive and know that things will get better… 2 minutes ago

leefreshle

sky To my next partner I’ll do everything to make you happy I’ll send you random hand-written letters to let you kn… https://t.co/KGKowUmIci 3 minutes ago

jitud009

Jitu deshmukh @MasalaBai @someshjha7 @RGVzoomin ramu ji,never heard woman harming men after a drink, forget the data world over w… https://t.co/E057bp9RIx 5 minutes ago

thedorkydiva

Savanna Oudit @BlueJaigEyes It's easy to forget, but I do know that many of the people who make these big days happen have been f… https://t.co/u8O5Q9LiQt 16 minutes ago

Cathy32302565

Cathy @DrJudyAMikovits @TinaAguayotv I tweeted President Trump and suggested he put YOU on the Corona virus task force!!!… https://t.co/QKCoRoe1jX 24 minutes ago