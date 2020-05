Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown



People in Mumbai rush for gas and groceries as a nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi. People were seen lining up outside gas agencies, petrol pumps and grocery shops. This comes as Section1 44.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:19 Published on March 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources India adds 7.3 GW solar energy capacity in 2019: Report India added 7.3 GW of solar energy generation capacity in 2019 and holds a strong pipeline of 23.7 GW under construction projects, said a report. Mercom...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



Are Solar Windows The Next Big Renewable Breakthrough? Windows that let in light and produce electricity at the same time: a recipe for a perfect life and an idea as fascinating as unattainable. At least until...

OilPrice.com 1 week ago



