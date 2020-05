Remittances to Mexico surge to record high in March Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Remittances to Mexico, one of the country's main sources of foreign exchange, surged to a record in March, central bank data showed on Monday, as workers abroad likely rushed to take advantage of a favorable exchange rate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this