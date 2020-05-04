Global  

J.Crew files for bankruptcy protection. It has 20 stores in Greater Washington.

bizjournals Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Caught up by the Covid-19 crisis, the parent of specialty retailer J. Crew filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday. New York City-based J. Crew Group Inc. said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The company operates 181 J. Crew retail stores, 140 Madewell stores and 170 factory stores, as well as having an online presence where it said it earns 50% of its revenue. J. Crew said it will reopen its retail stores as soon as Covid-19…
