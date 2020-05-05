Global  

University of Hawaii System announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

bizjournals Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The University of Hawaii System plans to resume in-person instruction on all 10 of its campuses in the fall 2020 semester beginning August 24, officials with the school announced Monday. The state school system's reopening of its campuses will include "a Covid-19 aware approach" to providing education that will take into account the health and safety of faculty and staff, as well as new and returning students, according to a statement by university officials. Current plans to implement social distancing…
Recent related news from verified sources

Fearing a second wave, California State university system will keep classes online in the fall

California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, said Tuesday that classes at its 23 campuses would be canceled for the...
Seattle Times

