University of Hawaii System announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The University of Hawaii System plans to resume in-person instruction on all 10 of its campuses in the fall 2020 semester beginning August 24, officials with the school announced Monday. The state school system's reopening of its campuses will include "a Covid-19 aware approach" to providing education that will take into account the health and safety of faculty and staff, as well as new and returning students, according to a statement by university officials. Current plans to implement social distancing… 👓 View full article

