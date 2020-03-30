|
Petrol price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Diesel price has been hiked to Rs 69.39 per litre from Rs 62.29.
