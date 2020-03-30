Varun Singh RT @PTI_News: Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel 17 seconds ago RapidLeaks #Delhi: #Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by ₹1.67 a litre on Tuesday and #Diesel by a steep ₹7.10 pe… https://t.co/WM7CDKM9EL 17 seconds ago Asparsh RT @EconomicTimes: #Petrol price in #Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 https://t.co/kNSYb4S2Gh #FuelPricesIndia https://… 23 seconds ago Sunil Mareppanavar RT @priyanka_aajtak: Petrol price in the National Capital hiked by ₹1.67 a litre on tuesday and diesel by a steep ₹7.10 per litre after the… 26 seconds ago Rajiv Nanda RT @sardesairajdeep: Breaking: *Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on… 27 seconds ago v bhaskar RT @timesofindia: Petrol price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 READ--https://t.co/S7kRumuLe2 https://t.co/kUtXHwhpAI 30 seconds ago Roshan T D RT @RavinderKapur2: Petrol prices hiked by Rs 1.67 p Diesel price hiked by Rs 7.10 p in Delhi Modi govt hiking prices in coronavirus pande… 39 seconds ago Auto World Petrol Price Hiked By Rs. 1.67, Diesel By Rs. 7.10 Per Litre In Delhi Due To Increase In VAT https://t.co/yyUPOKqHBU https://t.co/8Zpl2jj3G9 45 seconds ago