Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

April consumer prices dive

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The consumer price index (CPI), a gauge of headline inflation, fell 2.99% year-on-year in April, the biggest decline in 10 years and nine months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Consumer prices drop by most since 2008 [Video]

Consumer prices drop by most since 2008

U.S. consumer prices plunged in April by the most since the Great Recession. As Fred Katayama reports, a drop in demand for gasoline and services as Americans stayed home during the coronavirus crisis..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Univision Joins Nielsen’s Addressable TV Beta [Video]

Univision Joins Nielsen’s Addressable TV Beta

CHICAGO - Nielsen's consortium that is beta-testing addressable TV advertising technology has just got a big name broadcast tester, in the shape of Hispanic TV netword Univision. Nielsen recently began..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea Inflation Sinks 0.6% In April

Consumer prices in South Korea were down 0.6 percent on month in April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
RTTNews

US core consumer prices post record drop in April as coronavirus lockdowns slam demand

US core consumer prices post record drop in April as coronavirus lockdowns slam demand· US core consumer price index, which excludes food and fuel costs, fell 0.4% in April, the largest monthly drop since 1957, according to a Tuesday report from...
Business Insider Also reported by •RTTNewsSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesReuters

Tweets about this