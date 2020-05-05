Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > South Florida, Houston energy companies announce merger

South Florida, Houston energy companies announce merger

bizjournals Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Houston-based Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) has inked a merger agreement with Wellington-based KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KLXE). The deal comes shortly after Quintana received a delisting warning from the New York Stock Exchange, KLX named a new CEO and both companies announced cost-cutting measures that included job cuts. The all-stock deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2020, will create a Houston-based onshore oil field services company with more…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Energy Companies Stare Bankruptcy Right In The Face [Video]

US Energy Companies Stare Bankruptcy Right In The Face

Reuters reports US energy companies are scrambling for cash and face likely restructuring. Shale producers, refiners and pipeline companies are struggling under heavy debt loads amid the worst crisis..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

HBJ launches new 'State of Energy' virtual panel discussion

Houston is an energy town, and with the industry feeling the squeeze from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Houston Business Journal is bringing together a group of...
bizjournals

Houston engineering firm to expand footprint 74% with move to Energy Corridor

Houston’s office market has taken a beating lately, thanks to the combined fallout from the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, disruptions in global energy markets...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this