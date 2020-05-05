South Florida, Houston energy companies announce merger
Houston-based Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) has inked a merger agreement with Wellington-based KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KLXE). The deal comes shortly after Quintana received a delisting warning from the New York Stock Exchange, KLX named a new CEO and both companies announced cost-cutting measures that included job cuts. The all-stock deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2020, will create a Houston-based onshore oil field services company with more…