South Florida, Houston energy companies announce merger



Recent related videos from verified sources US Energy Companies Stare Bankruptcy Right In The Face



Reuters reports US energy companies are scrambling for cash and face likely restructuring. Shale producers, refiners and pipeline companies are struggling under heavy debt loads amid the worst crisis.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources HBJ launches new 'State of Energy' virtual panel discussion Houston is an energy town, and with the industry feeling the squeeze from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Houston Business Journal is bringing together a group of...

bizjournals 1 week ago



Houston engineering firm to expand footprint 74% with move to Energy Corridor Houston’s office market has taken a beating lately, thanks to the combined fallout from the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, disruptions in global energy markets...

bizjournals 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this