Charles Schwab is launching fractional stock-trading in June, making good on a promise that sent rivals Robinhood and Fidelity racing to offer slices of pricey shares (SCHW)
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () · Charles Schwab is launching fractional stock-trading in early June, the firm plans to announce on Tuesday.
· The offering, which founder Charles R. Schwab had first said the firm was working on last fall, excludes exchange-traded funds and is limited to S&P 500 components.
· For Schwab, the product marks a push to attract...