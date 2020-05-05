Global  

Charles Schwab is launching fractional stock-trading in June, making good on a promise that sent rivals Robinhood and Fidelity racing to offer slices of pricey shares (SCHW)

Business Insider Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Charles Schwab is launching fractional stock-trading in June, making good on a promise that sent rivals Robinhood and Fidelity racing to offer slices of pricey shares (SCHW)· Charles Schwab is launching fractional stock-trading in early June, the firm plans to announce on Tuesday.
· The offering, which founder Charles R. Schwab had first said the firm was working on last fall, excludes exchange-traded funds and is limited to S&P 500 components.
· For Schwab, the product marks a push to attract...
