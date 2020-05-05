Global  

Report: Neiman Marcus nearing bankruptcy deal

bizjournals Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Neiman Marcus Group Inc. is close to a deal with lenders led by Pacific Investment Management Co. that would reduce the luxury retailer’s debt load by more than half in exchange for control of the company, Bloomberg reports.  The plan would be part of a bankruptcy court fling that could come as soon as this week, according to the report. Neiman Marcus has more than $4.3 billion of debt. The story said that the lenders — including Pimco, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Sixth Street…
