Frontier Airlines Passengers Can Opt For Empty Seat Next To Them
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () American ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines introduced a "More Room" seat with a confirmed empty middle seat next to them in a bid to improve passenger health safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.Pa ssengers are allowed to select a More Room seat starting at $39 per passenger, per flight on Frontier's website, FlyFrontier.com, when booking new tickets for flights departing May 8.
CoronaVirus has changed toe world. Business insiders report that many airlines say they will force social distancing on planes by leaving the middle seat open. Ryanair's CEO says the airline will not..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37Published
Will this be the reality of flying in the age of COVID-19? An italian design firm have unveiled two new plane seat products that could change the way we fly after the pandemic. With airlines looking to..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Tweets about this
L.Z.S. RT @Newsweek: Frontier Airlines is charging passengers $39 to sit next to an empty seat as part of its coronavirus precautionary measures h… 2 minutes ago
Daniel Shurz RT @FlyFrontier: Beginning May 8th, Frontier Airlines passengers can now reserve a ‘More Room’ seat assignment – with a confirmed empty mid… 16 minutes ago
Newsweek Frontier Airlines is charging passengers $39 to sit next to an empty seat as part of its coronavirus precautionary… https://t.co/j6MHN3aDSJ 26 minutes ago