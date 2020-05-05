Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Frontier Airlines Passengers Can Opt For Empty Seat Next To Them

Frontier Airlines Passengers Can Opt For Empty Seat Next To Them

RTTNews Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
American ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines introduced a "More Room" seat with a confirmed empty middle seat next to them in a bid to improve passenger health safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.Pa ssengers are allowed to select a More Room seat starting at $39 per passenger, per flight on Frontier's website, FlyFrontier.com, when booking new tickets for flights departing May 8.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Frontier Airlines Will Guarantee Empty Middle Seat For $39

Frontier Airlines Will Guarantee Empty Middle Seat For $39 00:24

 Now that the federal government’s social distancing guidelines have expired, Frontier Airlines is offering a new option for people who want a little more personal space.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CEO Of RyanAir Makes Stunning Announcement [Video]

CEO Of RyanAir Makes Stunning Announcement

CoronaVirus has changed toe world. Business insiders report that many airlines say they will force social distancing on planes by leaving the middle seat open. Ryanair's CEO says the airline will not..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published
Is this what flying could look like post COVID-19? [Video]

Is this what flying could look like post COVID-19?

Will this be the reality of flying in the age of COVID-19? An italian design firm have unveiled two new plane seat products that could change the way we fly after the pandemic. With airlines looking to..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

laura_zuki

L.Z.S. RT @Newsweek: Frontier Airlines is charging passengers $39 to sit next to an empty seat as part of its coronavirus precautionary measures h… 2 minutes ago

wandererurban

Daniel Shurz RT @FlyFrontier: Beginning May 8th, Frontier Airlines passengers can now reserve a ‘More Room’ seat assignment – with a confirmed empty mid… 16 minutes ago

Newsweek

Newsweek Frontier Airlines is charging passengers $39 to sit next to an empty seat as part of its coronavirus precautionary… https://t.co/j6MHN3aDSJ 26 minutes ago