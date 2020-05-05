The Latest: Trump heads to Phoenix to tour Honeywell plant

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TOP OF THE HOUR:



— President Trump heads to Arizona to tour Honeywell plant.



— French President Macron criticized for opening schools next week.



— Italy experts warn of second wave after gradual reopening.



— British government chief acknowledges early testing shortfall.



___



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Americans should think of themselves as “warriors” in the fight against the new coronavirus.



Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Phoenix to tour a Honeywell plant that’s making N95 respirator masks.



Trump’s trip is designed to give the appearance of a return to normalcy as states begin to reopen after shutting down in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.



The president has stayed close to the White House since mid-March, when he declared a national emergency over the outbreak. He traveled to Virginia at the end of March to see a Navy hospital shift off to New York, and he spent this past weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.



Trump says: “The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. Our country has to open.”



___



LONDON — Virgin Atlantic says it plans to cut 3,150 jobs and end its operation at London’s Gatwick Airport.



The company says the job losses will be across the board and it will reduce the size of its fleet.



Virgin is applying for emergency loans from the British government. The airline says recovery is expected to take up to three years.



Also, new car sales in the...


