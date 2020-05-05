Global  

Gold's Gym parent files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

bizjournals Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Gold’s Gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, but the filing does not include franchisee-owned locations of Gold's Gym, the company said. Most of the D.C.-area locations of Gold's were recently sold to franchisee CFJ Holdings, meaning they are not included in the Chapter 11, according to information the Dallas-based fitness chain posted on its website. "To be clear, the filing should not impact our licensing division, it is not associated with any of our locally-owned franchise…
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Gold's Gym Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Gold's Gym Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy 00:24

 The company blames the COVID-19 pandemic for financial stress.

