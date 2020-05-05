Gold's Gym parent files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gold's Gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, but the filing does not include franchisee-owned locations of Gold's Gym, the company said. Most of the D.C.-area locations of Gold's were recently sold to franchisee CFJ Holdings, meaning they are not included in the Chapter 11, according to information the Dallas-based fitness chain posted on its website. "To be clear, the filing should not impact our licensing division, it is not associated with any of our locally-owned franchise…


