StandardAero awarded massive Air Force contract for trainer jet maintenance

Tuesday, 5 May 2020

The San Antonio office of StandardAero was awarded a $237.39 million Air Force contract to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul the J85 engine, which goes into T-38 trainer jet, according to a May 5 news release from U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. The Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph is the primary user of the T-38 for joint specialized undergraduate pilot training, however other users within the U.S. government include Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base…


