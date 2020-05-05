Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > StandardAero awarded massive Air Force contract for trainer jet maintenance

StandardAero awarded massive Air Force contract for trainer jet maintenance

bizjournals Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The San Antonio office of StandardAero was awarded a $237.39 million Air Force contract to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul the J85 engine, which goes into T-38 trainer jet, according to a May 5 news release from U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. The Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph is the primary user of the T-38 for joint specialized undergraduate pilot training, however other users within the U.S. government include Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Air Force jets fly over Valley to salute frontline workers

Air Force jets fly over Valley to salute frontline workers 01:09

 Air Force jets flew over the Valley Friday to salute frontline workers helping those in need during these difficult times.

Recent related videos from verified sources

SHH! Secrets of Arizona's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base - ABC15 Digital [Video]

SHH! Secrets of Arizona's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base - ABC15 Digital

Buckle up and climb a couple thousand feet into the air to learn these fun facts about Arizona's own Davis-Monthan Air Force Base!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:38Published
We are Idaho: U.S. Air Force [Video]

We are Idaho: U.S. Air Force

We are Idaho: U.S. Air Force

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Want to transfer into the Space Force? Application period opens May 1

Want to transfer into the Space Force? Application period opens May 1Arlington VA (SPX) Apr 23, 2020 The U.S. Space Force announced recently the opportunity for U.S. Air Force active duty members to volunteer to officially...
GPS Daily

US Air Force's X-37B preparing for next space flight

US Air Force's X-37B preparing for next space flightWashington DC (Sputnik) May 01, 2020 The US Air Force's strange little space plane, the experimental X-37B, is preparing for its sixth mission. Dubbed the...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epbusiness

EP Business Journal RT @SABizJournal: StandardAero will work on jets used to train Air Force pilots here in San Antonio. https://t.co/tA4ldOcsgQ 9 hours ago

SABizJournal

SA Business Journal StandardAero will work on jets used to train Air Force pilots here in San Antonio. https://t.co/tA4ldOcsgQ 10 hours ago

EINMilitaryNews

EIN Military News StandardAero awarded massive Air Force contract for trainer jet maintenance https://t.co/LDJOrYx81S 15 hours ago

Tech4SABJ

Jeannette E. Garcia .@StandardAero at @PortSanAntonio awarded a massive Air Force contract for trainer jet engine maintenance. https://t.co/NlDOOpUkJb 18 hours ago