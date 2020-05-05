DOT allows Spirit Airlines, JetBlue to stop flying to CLT amid Covid-19 pandemic

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Spirit Airlines Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. have scored approval from the U.S Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The two airlines last week had separately petitioned the DOT for an exemption to their service obligations under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, requesting to halt flights at CLT and multiple other U.S. airports as demand for flying dives during the… 👓 View full article

