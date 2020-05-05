Global  

DOT allows Spirit Airlines, JetBlue to stop flying to CLT amid Covid-19 pandemic

bizjournals Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Spirit Airlines Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. have scored approval from the U.S Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The two airlines last week had separately petitioned the DOT for an exemption to their service obligations under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, requesting to halt flights at CLT and multiple other U.S. airports as demand for flying dives during the…
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Wearing Masks To Fly The New Norm

Wearing Masks To Fly The New Norm 02:27

 CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on the new rules airlines are instituting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage shows packed American Airlines flight during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Footage shows packed American Airlines flight during COVID-19 pandemic

This video shows a packed American Airlines flight from New York to Charlotte. The clip, filmed on May 5, shows the conditions New Yorker Krissy had to endure during her flight across the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:12Published
Frontier Airlines to Charge Passengers $39 to Book an Empty Seat Next to Them [Video]

Frontier Airlines to Charge Passengers $39 to Book an Empty Seat Next to Them

Restrictions across the country due the coronavirus pandemic are starting to be relaxed and airlines are preparing for flight operations to resume. Frontier Airlines out of Denver is offering a “More..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

Spirit Airlines to require passengers to wear face masks

Spirit Airlines will require all passengers and employees to wear face masks starting May 11, according to a Sunday announcement from the Miramar-based discount...
bizjournals

Are travelers starting to fly again? Spirit, JetBlue say yes, with an asterisk

JetBlue and Spirit airlines says the first travelers to return as stay-at-home restrictions are eased will be those visiting family and friends again.
USATODAY.com

