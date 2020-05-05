Employees at NM restaurants, larger retail stores required to wear face coverings beginning Wednesday
Employees at restaurants and larger retail businesses deemed essential will be required to wear face coverings Wednesday under amended public health orders announced by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Lujan Grisham announced the requirements during a Tuesday afternoon news conference, days after allowing "non-essential" retail businesses to reopen for curbside and delivery service where allowed by their license. The governor said the rate of spread of Covid-19 infections has to keep improving in order…