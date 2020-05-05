Employees at NM restaurants, larger retail stores required to wear face coverings beginning Wednesday

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Will Nashville experience "FOMO" as other counties open up?



Starting Friday, gyms across most Tennessee counties will be allowed to open up. It's just the latest opening, along with restaurants and retail stores earlier this week. But Nashville gyms, dine-in.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:52 Published 5 days ago Select Otsego County Fire Departments hand out Face Coverings, Hand Sanitizer



Numerous Fire Departments in Otsego County volunteered to hand out face coverings and hand sanitizer to the general public Wednesday. Credit: WKTV Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Gov. Baker to require face coverings for Mass. residents Massachusetts residents will be required to wear a face covering when they can’t stay socially distant from one another, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. The...

bizjournals 4 days ago



Governor: Face covering order ‘went too far,’ was reversed COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An order for people to wear face coverings while in stores was reversed last week because it “went too far,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this