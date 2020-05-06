Wells Fargo faces government inquiries into its PPP lending

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Federal and state agencies are looking into Well Fargo's lending through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, the bank said in an SEC filing Tuesday. San Francisco-based Wells also said it’s facing class action litigation in state and federal courts in California, Colorado and Texas. “The company has also received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state government agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans,” the bank said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wells… 👓 View full article

