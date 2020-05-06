Global  

Impossible Foods to sell plant-based burgers in Kroger's 1,700 stores

Reuters India Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods will start selling its flagship burgers in supermarket chain Kroger Co's 1,700 stores in the United States, as it taps growing demand for vegan alternatives among home chefs.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Impossible Foods cashes in on meat industry slowdown

Impossible Foods cashes in on meat industry slowdown 02:16

 Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown tells Reuters April sales set a new record, as the company announced on Tuesday an expansion into 1,700 stores under the Kroger supermarket chain. Gavino Garay has more.

COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Demand For Plant-Based 'Meat' [Video]

COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Demand For Plant-Based 'Meat'

Meat processing plant closures has spurred fears of a disruption to the US food supply. Kroger and other grocery store chains are starting to limit the amount of meat that shoppers can buy. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kroger Stocks Impossible Burgers in 1,700 Stores

The deal brings Impossible Foods much closer to achieving its 2020 expansion target.
Motley Fool

Impossible Foods may go for second helping on recent funding

Meat substitute unicorn Impossible Foods Inc. may take another round of funding before fully digesting a $500 million round it raised in March. Bloomberg cited...
bizjournals

