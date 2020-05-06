Wells Fargo faces government inquiries into its PPP lending
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Federal and state agencies are looking into Well Fargo & Co.'s lending through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, the bank said in a filing Tuesday. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) also said it’s facing class-action litigation in state and federal courts in California, Colorado and Texas. “The company has also received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state government agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans,” the bank said…