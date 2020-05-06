Global  

Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order

Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020
DALLAS (AP) — A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail on Tuesday afternoon following a video hearing, during which she was found in contempt of court, the Dallas Morning News reported. The hearing occurred as Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed more restrictions statewide, allowing barbershops and hair salons to reopen Friday.

Last month, Luther was issued a citation for keeping open her Dallas salon despite state and local directives that kept nonessential businesses closed.

In Tuesday's hearing, Luther said she kept the salon open because she needed the money.

“I couldn’t feed my family, and my stylists couldn’t feed their families,” Luther testified, saying she had applied for a federal loan but didn't receive it until Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye said during Tuesday's hearing that he would consider levying a fine instead of jail time if Luther would apologize and not reopen until she was allowed to do so. Luther refused.

“Feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told Moye. “If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon.”

Moye wrote in his judgment of contempt: “The defiance of the court’s order was open, flagrant and intentional.” He noted that despite being given the opportunity to apologize Luther has “expressed no contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store

Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store 02:51

 Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to a week in jail and a $7000 dollar fine on Tuesday after she was found in contempt of court for defying the state's stay-at-home orders and keeping her business open. Colette Luke has more.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Calls For ‘Immediate Release’ Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner [Video]

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Calls For ‘Immediate Release’ Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the “immediate release” of a Dallas salon owner who was arrested and sent to jail for opening her business in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s..

Salon A La Mode Owner, Shelley Luther Goes To Jail [Video]

Salon A La Mode Owner, Shelley Luther Goes To Jail

Salon À la Mode owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail for criminal and civil contempt and a $7,000 fine today for defying Governor Greg Abbott's stay-at-home rules.

Dallas Salon Owner Is Jailed for Defying Coronavirus Shutdown Order


