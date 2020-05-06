Global  

Three Triad businesses win Torch Awards for Ethics, BBB's highest honor

bizjournals Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Three Triad businesses have earned the Better Business Bureau of Central & Northwest NC's Torch Award for Ethics, BBB's most prestigious honor. Aim Hearing & Audiology Service of Greensboro, Eanes Heating and Air Conditioning of High Point and Fortified Futures of Winston-Salem were honored for consistently acting on the high standards of honesty, integrity and transparency promoted by BBB and continuously integrating them into their daily practices. Wilkes Income Tax Services of Wilkesboro also…
